WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: Coalition’s ‘video wall’ debuts; Community Task Force meets Wednesday

Two West Seattle Bridge notes tonight:

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE NOW ‘VIDEO WALL’: With the repair-or-replace decision due before the month is out, the community coalition West Seattle Bridge NOW continues pressing for a quick fix. Last month we reported on their call for people to send videos telling their stories underscoring that plea. WSBN has now published some of them as a “video wall” here, featuring West Seattleites from students to seniors. “We’re really excited about how this turned out,” says WSBN’s Kevin Broveleit.

NEXT COMMUNITY TASK FORCE MEETING: The livestream viewing links are already set for the next West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force meeting, coming up at noon this Wednesday (October 7th) – the main link is here, and that will include one of the breakout-discussion groups during the meeting; the other discussion group will break off to this link. We don’t have the agenda yet, so we don’t know exactly when in the meeting that’s scheduled to happen. But the centerpiece of the meeting is expected to be information from the Cost-Benefit Analysis – the report that will shape the repair-or-replace decision before the month ends.