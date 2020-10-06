TRAFFIC ALERT: Repair closures ahead for SB 1st Avenue South Bridge

(Reader photo)

Here’s an alert from WSDOT about the southbound First Avenue South Bridge:

We’re going to have a series of brief daytime closures on the SR 99 southbound Duwamish River starting tomorrow and going for about two weeks. We will have about four closures a day, each lasting about 10 minutes, about the length of time for a bridge opening for marine traffic. Closures will take place between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. During the closures our bridge maintenance crews will make temporary repairs.