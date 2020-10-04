SUNDAY LISTENING: West Seattleites create ‘My Aunt Is a Nun’ podcast

Looking for something new to listen to? West Seattle residents Megan Bell and Keri Watson are producing a podcast called “My Aunt Is a Nun.” Bell hosts the podcast, describing it this way:

Nuns offer more than just prayers; they are steeped in wisdom and impart powerful lessons for the present moment. To make sense of the nonsense, I turned to my aunt, a Catholic nun, and the Sisters in her community. Join me … as we make pancakes, watch Netflix, tweet, sit still, seek, and sing to song birds. The veils are off as we explore everything from anxiety to intimacy, prayer to politics, and poverty to justice.

Sound editor Charlie Spears works on the podcast too. Watson says they wanted to let the community know about “My Aunt Is a Nun” because “we are in love with the concept behind the podcast and so much heart went into it.” They’ve produced five episodes so far; you can find them here.