11:40 AM: Just got a call from Kersti Muul of Salish Wildlife Watch – orcas are heading for West Seattle waters again, currently southbound in the Bainbridge Island ferry lanes. Let us know if you see them!

12:05 PM: Jeff Hogan from Killer Whale Tales says they’re visible off Alki Point.

12:17 PM: Saw them! From north Emma Schmitz Overlook, with binoculars.