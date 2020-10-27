FYI: Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday, when we ‘fall back’

Thanks to Lynn for the photo above from Monday’s sunset – and Terry for the photo below with an optical illusion from tonight’s sunset:

We’re taking a moment to remind you that Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday (2 am November 1st) – that’s when we “fall back” one hour. So while the sunset is right before 6 pm now, next week it’ll be before 5 pm – moving toward the earliest sunsets of the year, 4:17 pm on December 9-10.

P.S. Though it’s now been a year and a half since our state law changed to allow permanent Daylight Saving Time, its implementation won’t happen unless Congress changes federal law. There was an attempt this fall to at least extend DST for a year.