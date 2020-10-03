CRIME WATCH: Stolen cargo e-bike; abandoned bicycle; hit-run driver leaves stolen car behind

Two bicycles start this Crime Watch report, one stolen, one abandoned and likely stolen (its owner might not even know it’s gone yet):
STOLEN CARGO E-BIKE: From Allison:
This was taken from our garage (Camp Long area) last night and we are devastated! I am trying to spread the word far and wide. This is a beloved family bike and daily mode of transportation.
RadWagon Cargo E-Bike
Red Child Yepp seat
Large front basket
caboose on back
2019 model
registered on Bike Index and police report filed
ABANDONED BICYCLE: From Jonathan:
At approximately 6:50 this morning, two individuals went traipsing through our front yard with a bicycle which they proceeded to abandon in our driveway. We are located at 49th and Stevens. I have attached a picture of the bike and video captured by our security camera.
If you recognize the bike, please let us know and we will connect you.
And one more reader report:
HIT-RUN DRIVER LEAVES STOLEN CAR BEHIND: From Cindy:
A Honda Civic sped into the traffic circle at our corner at approx. 5:35 am today. Driver fled the scene on foot. Thank you to SPD for their quick response and for sharing that the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Lynnwood area.
