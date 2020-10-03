West Seattle, Washington

CRIME WATCH: Stolen cargo e-bike; abandoned bicycle; hit-run driver leaves stolen car behind

October 3, 2020 12:38 pm
Two bicycles start this Crime Watch report, one stolen, one abandoned and likely stolen (its owner might not even know it’s gone yet):

STOLEN CARGO E-BIKE: From Allison:

This was taken from our garage (Camp Long area) last night and we are devastated! I am trying to spread the word far and wide. This is a beloved family bike and daily mode of transportation.

RadWagon Cargo E-Bike
Red Child Yepp seat
Large front basket
caboose on back
2019 model
registered on Bike Index and police report filed

ABANDONED BICYCLE: From Jonathan:

At approximately 6:50 this morning, two individuals went traipsing through our front yard with a bicycle which they proceeded to abandon in our driveway. We are located at 49th and Stevens. I have attached a picture of the bike and video captured by our security camera.

If you recognize the bike, please let us know and we will connect you.

And one more reader report:

HIT-RUN DRIVER LEAVES STOLEN CAR BEHIND: From Cindy:

A Honda Civic sped into the traffic circle at our corner at approx. 5:35 am today. Driver fled the scene on foot. Thank you to SPD for their quick response and for sharing that the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Lynnwood area.

  • Balderdash October 3, 2020 (12:54 pm)
    Radwagon…. that sure needs to come back to you

