CRIME WATCH: Stolen cargo e-bike; abandoned bicycle; hit-run driver leaves stolen car behind

Two bicycles start this Crime Watch report, one stolen, one abandoned and likely stolen (its owner might not even know it’s gone yet):

STOLEN CARGO E-BIKE: From Allison:

This was taken from our garage (Camp Long area) last night and we are devastated! I am trying to spread the word far and wide. This is a beloved family bike and daily mode of transportation. RadWagon Cargo E-Bike

Red Child Yepp seat

Large front basket

caboose on back

2019 model

registered on Bike Index and police report filed

ABANDONED BICYCLE: From Jonathan:

At approximately 6:50 this morning, two individuals went traipsing through our front yard with a bicycle which they proceeded to abandon in our driveway. We are located at 49th and Stevens. I have attached a picture of the bike and video captured by our security camera.

If you recognize the bike, please let us know and we will connect you.

And one more reader report:

HIT-RUN DRIVER LEAVES STOLEN CAR BEHIND: From Cindy: