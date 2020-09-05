WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: What to expect, after that smoky sunset

(Photo by David Hutchinson)

Good morning and welcome to the holiday weekend! Thanks to everyone who sent photos from last night’s sunset, seen through the wildfire smoke that arrived from California.

(Photo by Chris Frankovich)

Nothing like what we’ve seen in some recent years, though. And as for the temperatures, the first two days of the weekend are forecast to be seasonable – in the 70s.

(Photo by James Tilley)

Monday is when the temperature kicks it up a notch – into the 80s.

(Photo by Tiff Rivera)

Then at midweek, we could be close to 90.

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

The smoke is supposed to clear out over the weekend, so the deja-vu sunset might have been one of a kind.