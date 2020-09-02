WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: The fog, the smoke, and the holiday

Weather notes – and some cool photos from this morning that came in too late for our daily preview:
The fog and full moon made for some breathtaking scenes – thanks to everyone who sent photos! The forecast suggests we might see more fog in spots tomorrow morning.
Something else you might see tomorrow and beyond: Smoke. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency warns that a plume of smoke from California wildfires is headed this way,. Tomorrow it will be overhead and likely to have minimal impact, but if it lingers through the weekend, we could have air-quality challenges. On the bright side, the weather is expected to be warm through Labor Day!
Temperatures may get into the 80s tomorrow and Tuesday, and highs are forecast as “near 80” for the days inbetween.
Tomorrow morning’s moonset is 7:48 am.
| 2 COMMENTS