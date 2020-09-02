WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: The fog, the smoke, and the holiday

Weather notes – and some cool photos from this morning that came in too late for our daily preview:

(Photo by Elaine Dale)

The fog and full moon made for some breathtaking scenes – thanks to everyone who sent photos! The forecast suggests we might see more fog in spots tomorrow morning.

(Photo by Chris Frankovich)

Something else you might see tomorrow and beyond: Smoke. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency warns that a plume of smoke from California wildfires is headed this way,. Tomorrow it will be overhead and likely to have minimal impact, but if it lingers through the weekend, we could have air-quality challenges. On the bright side, the weather is expected to be warm through Labor Day!

(Photo by Diana)

Temperatures may get into the 80s tomorrow and Tuesday, and highs are forecast as “near 80” for the days inbetween.

(Photo from the Erskines)

Tomorrow morning’s moonset is 7:48 am.