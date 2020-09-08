TODAY/TONIGHT: Post-holiday Tuesday notes

Thanks to David Hutchinson for the photo of this morning’s smoky sunset, seen from Duwamish Head. The smoke is expected to start clearing later this morning, but in the meantime, we’re under an air-quality alert until 11 am. Temps could peak in the low 80s. Four notes for today/tonight:

CITY COUNCIL: The council’s 2 pm meeting includes West Seattle Bridge funding and scooters. The agenda includes full details as well as how to watch/comment.

GOVERNOR: His 2:30 pm media briefing is the first in more than a week. The announced topic is wildfires, not COVID-19, but that could come up too. You can watch the stream here.

DEMONSTRATION: The twice-weekly West Seattle sign-holding demonstrations organized by Scott continue today:

Black Lives Matter sign waving Tuesday Sept 8, 4 pm to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, Sept 10, 4 pm to 6 pm, 16th and Holden Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING: The Fauntleroy Community Association‘s monthly board meeting is online at 7 pm. Community members are welcome – register here to get info on attending.

