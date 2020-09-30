FOLLOWUP: West Seattle makes the list for first Dick’s Drive-In food-truck stops

(File photo by Christopher Boffoli)

Two weeks ago, the legendary Seattle burger chain Dick’s Drive-Ins took votes on where to send its upcoming first-ever food truck. Today, the top 5 vote-getters were announced – and West Seattle was among them. Where in West Seattle, and when, is yet to be announced; in the original truck announcement, Dick’s said the truck – serving burgers and shakes – is expected to be ready in mid-November. The other four – announced in alphabetical order, so Dick’s wasn’t saying who got the most votes out of the 40,000+ cast – were Bellevue, Bellingham, Everett, and Renton. We’re checking with the chain to see if they have a timeline for the date/site announcement.