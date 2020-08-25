TODAY: 3 Tuesday notes

(Recent sunset, photographed by Marc Milrod)

Three notes for your Tuesday:

LIBRARY EXPANDS CURBSIDE SERVICE: Noon-6 pm, the High Point branch of the Seattle Public Library (3411 SW Raymond) offers curbside service – and starting this week, you can place new holds on up to 25 items. Here’s how it works.

STREETCORNER DEMONSTRATION: As announced:

Black Lives Matter sign waving Tuesday Aug 25th, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, Aug 27th, 4 to 6 pm, 16th and Holden Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet

neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed

by Hate Free Delridge. Signs available.

THEATER TICKETS: Starting today, ArtsWest is offering tickets to “Temporary Occupancy,” described as “a digital immersive performance piece that explores isolation during a time of isolation – inventing new modes of performance in the process.” Go here to find out more about it and to get tickets.