WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: 4 notes

4 bridge notes as the 16th week of its closure appraches:

RECONNECT WEST SEATTLE: Tomorrow’s the aay that SDOT has said it will go public with ballots to vote on potential projects that can help with bridge-closure-related traffic in four areas – Highland Park/Riverview/South Delridge/Roxhill, as well as South Park, Georgetown, and SODO. Each area’s ballot will ask you to choose up to 10 of the projects; voting will be open until the end of the month.

COMMUNITY TASK FORCE: This advisory group’s fourth meeting is scheduled for Wednesday (July 8th), noon-2 pm. We’ll publish the link for real=time viewing as soon as we get it from SDOT.

FEDERAL FUNDING? Our area’s U.S. House Rep. Pramila Jayapal – a West Seattle resident when not in D.C. – says she’s pushing for it. Last week she mentioned the bridge on the House floor, and tweeted the clip:

Speaking on the House floor today, I urged support for a deeply necessary investment in our country's infrastructure. This includes critical revenue for repairing and rebuilding bridges like the West Seattle Bridge in our community. pic.twitter.com/CbyzDwFeyV — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) July 1, 2020

In her latest weekly newsletter, City Councilmember Lisa Herbold says she’s working with Rep.Jayapal on that.

SPEAKING OF $: Seen on the city website, another “request for statement of qualifications” – this time for a consultant to handle communications, although the description targets “qualified engineering firms,” not communications firms. Whoever’s hired is expected to get $5 million over three years.