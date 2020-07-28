WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: 3 days to ‘Reconnect’ deadline

(WSB photo, this morning)

While stabilization work continues under the West Seattle Bridge, there’s something you can do here on the ground right now – tell the city how you can, and can’t, get around without it. The Reconnect West Seattle mobility survey is open until Friday (July 31st), as are the “prioritization” lists of potential projects in four areas affected by detour traffic. The main survey is here; the neighborhood-prioritization surveys are here (Highland Park/Riverview/South Delridge/Roxhill), here (South Park), here (Georgetown), and here (SODO). Prefer a paper ballot? Call 206-400-7511 or email westseattlebridge@seattle.gov.

P.S. Questions? SDOT’s “virtual office hours” noon-1 pm tomorrow and 6:30-7:30 pm Thursday might be able to help – details for connecting are on this page.