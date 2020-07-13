TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK: Monday notes, 17th week of West Seattle Bridge closure

6:03 AM: It’s Monday, the 112th morning without the high-rise West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK

Major work continues on Delridge Way, with lane reductions, as the RapidRide H Line conversion project continues – here’s what crews are working on this week;.

TRAFFIC

The 5-way intersection camera is back (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Sppkane/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – which has up to 14 overnight closures planned to start mid-July. Meanwhile, here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). The camera was down as of early this morning. P.S. Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Still reduced service and distancing – details here.

Water Taxi – Back to its “winter” schedule, plus the 773 and 775 shuttles – see the schedule here.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.