Remembering Barbara A. McGlothern, 1933-2020

In memory of Barbara A. McGlothern, her family and friends are sharing this remembrance with the community:

BARBARA ANN McGLOTHERN

Born January 26, 1933, in Michigan to David Hazlett and Dorothy (Ritchie) Hazlett. Passed peacefully July 20, 2020. Raised in Omak, and graduated with the Omak High School Class of 1951. Attended Western Washington University, where she met Richard McGlothern and wed in 1953.

Preceded in death by her parents David and Dorothy Hazlett, and her brother David Hazlett. Survived by children: Michael McGlothern and Aleece (Nokes) McGlothern, Cynthia McGlothern, Kerry (McGlothern) Casteel, Robert McGlothern and Jenny (Gwinn) McGlothern. Grandchildren: Matthew McGlothern, Jenny (McGlothern) Schild and Eric Schild, Katy (Casteel) Brown and Justin Brown, Tracy Casteel, Margaret McGlothern, and Simon McGlothern, and great-grandchildren: Blaire Brown, Benjamin Brown, and Bowie Schild.

Barbara was intelligent, thoughtful and had a great sense of humor. She loved her work at the University of Washington, Harborview Medical Center, and retired from Washington State University Cooperative Extension. She enjoyed retirement, traveling to numerous countries, and volunteering with several organizations.

She had a passion for opera, reading, art, music, dogs, horses, and horse racing; sometimes she’d even

place a small bet! Her backyard was her oasis, where she loved to relax and read or visit with friends.

She always offered tea and a homemade treat.

She was woven into the fabric of her beloved West Seattle community. She was an active member of the Admiral Congregational United Church of Christ.

Our family would like to extend deep gratitude to those at Sunshine Care for their loving care and attention to our Mother in the last couple of years. She was loved by so many and will be missed dearly.

A virtual Memorial will be held August 8, 2020; for details, see Emmick Family Funeral Services at

www.emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Barbara-McGlothern