UPDATE: Apartment-building fire at California/Myrtle

(WSB photos unless otherwise credited)

6:04 PM: We just happened onto this and SFD has just arrived. The fire was burning in shrubbery in front of the building and spread to balconies.

(Photo by Julianne Davidson)

Passersby were hollering for people to get out. More…

More firefighters have arrived. The flames were roaring up the side of the building before their arrival. No word of injuries so far.

6:19 PM: Under control, damage mostly exterior, says SFD. Cause under investigation.

6:34 PM: They’re evaluating the interior to see if it’s safe for residents to go back inside.