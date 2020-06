7:53 PM: A bus is reported to have ‘sheared off” a pole in the 2800 block of SW Genesee. Avoid the area. We’re on our way to check it out.

8:11 PM: Genesee is closed at the bottom of the hill east of Avalon. Police tell us it wasn’t the bus driver who hit the pole, it was a car driver. No serious injuries. The bus, a 50 that just happened to be in the area, is backing out of the area.