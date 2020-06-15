TODAY/TONIGHT: New West Seattle food-truck site, and 2 more events

Three notes for the hours ahead:

(Photo courtesy Sunny Up)

NEW FOOD-TRUCK SITE: Food trucks are visiting the Alki Masonic Lodge parking lot in The Junction at 40th/Edmunds this week, according to an announcement from Broadstone Sky across the street. Above is Sunny Up, there until 2 pm today; then, 2-4 pm, it’s Delfino’s Pizza. Here’s the schedule for the rest of the week (daily through Saturday, different trucks each day).

Also happening on this damp Monday:

‘TAKE A KNEE FOR JUSTICE’: As noted previously, Admiral UCC Church is continuing this weekly in-person – but distanced – event on Mondays:

Admiral Church will be sponsoring weekly “Take a Knee for Justice” events on the church lawn at 8 pm on Monday evenings through the end of June (June 15, 22 and 29). We will kneel in silence for 8 minutes to grieve together the deaths of all those persons of color who have been murdered by white supremacy, and to protest racial injustice. Then we will sing a song together; no speech-ing, no preaching, just coming together as a community. Bring masks and protest signs if you have them; we will also have some available.

The church is at 4320 SW Hill.

LIVESTREAMED MEDITATION: From the Puget Sound Zen Center:

Puget Sound Zen Center holds a West Seattle meditation and service each Monday, which, when it begins in person again, will be held at St. John the Baptist Church at 3050 California Ave SW. For the moment, however, it is held on Zoom from 7 – 8:30 PM each Monday. The website is pszc.org – and it provides the Zoom link (as well as the password) for the livestream.

Got something coming up, online or in-person? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!