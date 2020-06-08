FRIDAY: Rainbow Truth or Dare with the Senior Center of West Seattle

This Friday, you’re invited! From the Senior Center of West Seattle:

Rainbow Truth or Dare Pajama Party with the Senior Center

Join the Senior Center in your pajamas from the comfort of your living room couch for a live streamed game of Truth or Dare with Sylvia O’Stayformore on Friday, June 12, from 7-8 p.m. There will be prizes for the teams that raise the most money, plus fun options for food and drinks, including the Senior Center’s wildly popular rainbow Jell-O shots!

Every dollar raised will support the Senior Center’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, which is providing meals, groceries, social worker outreach and other essential services to West Seattle seniors.

Friday, June 12

7-8 p.m.

Virtual (link will be sent to registered participants)

$20 suggested donation to participate. Sign up here.