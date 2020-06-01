BENEFIT BLOOMS: West Seattle High School PTSA selling flowers for your senior (or anyone!)

Now that it’s June, it’s graduation month – or, if you don’t know anyone in the Class of 2020, surely you have some other reason to celebrate, so here’s a way to do it with flowers, as announced by the West Seattle High School PTSA:

Brighten up your days with a beautiful spring bouquet while supporting the WSHS PTSA and our local farmers! The PTSA is partnering with Hmong Flower Farmers to offer beautiful bouquets to honor our graduating Seniors. If you don’t know a senior, buy one for yourself or an essential worker in your neighborhood! Order by June 4th (Thursday) for pickup at the high school on Saturday, June 13th, 10 am-noon. If you can’t make it in person, we will deliver for you for an additional $10 (within West Seattle only please). Cost per bouquet is $20 pickup/$30 delivered. Proceeds benefit the WSHS PTSA. Learn more and place an order today!