West Seattle, Washington

27 Wednesday

63℉

WEDNESDAY: Chief Sealth International High School celebrates Class of 2020

May 26, 2020 7:02 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

Chief Sealth International High School is the next local high school to celebrate its Class of 2020 in this year of coronavirus-canceled commencement ceremonies. 11 am-2 pm on Wednesday, CSIHS staff and seniors will see each other for the first time in 2 1/2 months during a drive-thru cap-and-gown pickup. CSIHS principal Aida Fraser-Hammer tells WSB, “Along with caps & gowns, the students will get their honor cords, awards and certificates, medallions, class photos, yard signs, and some special surprises.” Logistics are on the school website.

Share This

No Replies to "WEDNESDAY: Chief Sealth International High School celebrates Class of 2020"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.