FRIDAY: Next chance to talk with your city councilmember

Got a question or comment for City Councilmember Lisa Herbold? She’s still keeping monthly “office hours” – right now, online/by phone, because of the stay-home order. Lots of hot topics, too – the bridge, the pandemic response, public safety (since that’s the committee she chairs), more. Her next “office hours” are 3 pm-6 pm this Friday (May 29th); since “walk-in” doesn’t work online, you need to set an appointment via her staffer Alex Clardy – email alex.clardy@seattle.gov. Future dates are listed at the end of her latest weekly newsletter. (WSB photo: CM Herbold photographing bridge during April 14th tour)