(Photo courtesy Tim Durkan)

9:55 PM: Another big Seattle Fire call – this time in the 9200 block of 11th SW (map). SFD says it’s a “confirmed working fire in a residential building.” Updates to come.

10:04 PM: Fire is reported to be under control.

(WSB photo)

10:16 PM: No injuries, per SFD.

(WSB photo)

10:23 PM: Our crew talked to SFD at the scene. Much of the damage is in the garage. The family who lives there got out OK.