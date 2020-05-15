ADOPT A RAINBOW FLAG: 2nd year planned for West Seattle Junction display

(WSB photo, June 2019)

Though the pandemic has pre-empted the Pride parade and parties this summer, the West Seattle Junction is still planning to display rainbow flags for a second year, and you’re invited to adopt one (or more!). 60 rainbow flags will line the heart of The Junction the weekend of June 27-28, available for adoption at $85 each, which gets you a 3′ x 5′ that you can choose to keep (or not) with “a commemorative 8 inch x 6 inch rainbow flag with a desk stand. Your commemorative flag will include your name and message. Each commemorative flag will be affixed to the pole of the large 3 ft x 5 ft flag …” Interested? Go here.