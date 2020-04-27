West Seattle, Washington

27 Monday

60℉

SEEKING FEEDBACK: Online open house for Longfellow Creek Natural Drainage System plan

April 27, 2020 2:10 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | Environment | West Seattle news

Three years after we first mentioned Seattle Public UtilitiesLongfellow Creek Natural Drainage System project – to get polluted stormwater runoff out of the creek – it’s reached a design milestone, and an online open house is ready for your feedback. It’s not just about the creek, SPU says, but also includes a “partnership with SDOT to include pedestrian improvements near the NDS project sites,” which are focused at Sylvan/Orchard, 24th/Kenyon, and further south along 24th. Check out the online open house here; they’re looking for feedback by May 15th.

Share This

No Replies to "SEEKING FEEDBACK: Online open house for Longfellow Creek Natural Drainage System plan"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.