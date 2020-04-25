ROAD-WORK REMINDER: Weekend alerts for 5-way, low bridge, Delridge

Note the crew at the lower left of that screengrab from the city camera at the 5-way (Spokane/West Marginal/Chelan/Delridge) intersection very early this morning – repaving work got under way overnight, scheduled to continue tonight. That’s part of a variety of work scheduled in that area all weekend – including installation all day today of a new bus lane along the north end of Delridge, between Andover and the low bridge. That bridge itself will have crews working all day as load testing continues. If you’re expecting to travel in any of these areas this weekend, read the full alert so you’ll know what to expect.