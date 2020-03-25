WHALES: Orcas passing West Seattle

Thanks to Bretnie for the tip – orcas, northbound, off Blake Island!
West Seattle, Washington
25 Wednesday
Pretty far on west side of channel Lost side of them at Blakely Rock Bainbridge Island Lots of boats and fog getting in the wayfrom my pictures I have identified T46D, part of the group of transients that have been in the area
Oh cool! Is there any way to find out if they’re headed this way, or do you just keep an eye out and get super lucky? I would love to see them pass by! Thank you for sharing this!
Exciting!! Have they passed or are they en route?! Would love to drive over with my binoculars. ;)
Last I saw them they were way over on the Bainbridge side and North bound
this is a good sight for sore eyes, mind, etc. thanks for sharing.
