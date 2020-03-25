West Seattle, Washington

WHALES: Orcas passing West Seattle

March 25, 2020 12:52 pm
Thanks to Bretnie for the tip – orcas, northbound, off Blake Island!

5 Replies to "WHALES: Orcas passing West Seattle"

  • Kersti muul March 25, 2020 (1:05 pm)
    Pretty far on west side of channel Lost side of them at Blakely Rock Bainbridge Island Lots of boats and fog getting in the wayfrom my pictures I have identified T46D, part of the group of transients that have been in the area

    • Katie March 25, 2020 (1:32 pm)
      Oh cool! Is there any way to find out if they’re headed this way, or do you just keep an eye out and get super lucky? I would love to see them pass by! Thank you for sharing this! 

  • Katie March 25, 2020 (1:13 pm)
    Exciting!! Have they passed or are they en route?! Would love to drive over with my binoculars. ;)

    • Kersti muul March 25, 2020 (1:18 pm)
      Last I saw them they were way over on the Bainbridge side and North bound

  • ay March 25, 2020 (1:30 pm)
    this is a good sight for sore eyes, mind, etc. thanks for sharing.

