VIDEO: #MakeAJoyfulNoise in West Seattle

This morning, we published the citywide call for people to “make a joyful noise” at 8 pm, as a show of appreciation and support for health-care workers, first responders, and others working to keep people safe and healthy. All over West Seattle, people answered the call. This video is from Michelle in Seaview:

We received even more clips via Twitter. (If you have trouble with playback, click the time/date line beneath any tweet to see/hear the clip there.)

Tonight at 8:00, Seattle came together on our balconies and porches and yards to #MakeAJoyfulNoise in honor of our treasured front-line workers. Here's Rob playing his clarinet, & our neighbors are making their own joyful noise in the background. #SeattleTogether #WestSeattleBlog pic.twitter.com/CYUlYNxTFR — Trileigh Tucker (@TrileighTucker) March 27, 2020

Lots of shouts and music here on Genesee Hill! pic.twitter.com/1bIM81pwcv — Mac Justice (@macjustice) March 27, 2020

Our musical tribute from Seaview. pic.twitter.com/BipfbMV5tO — Doug Alder (@SeattleVolFan) March 27, 2020

And Pete on Pigeon Point summarized what happened in his ‘hood: “I stepped outside and heard neighbors banging pots, yelling greetings to neighbors, singing songs, generous amounts of hollering and just general neighborly coming together to support those who are supporting us. Was joyful to hear my neighbors making noise tonight.”