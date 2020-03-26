West Seattle, Washington

27 Friday

VIDEO: #MakeAJoyfulNoise in West Seattle

March 26, 2020 10:50 pm
This morning, we published the citywide call for people to “make a joyful noise” at 8 pm, as a show of appreciation and support for health-care workers, first responders, and others working to keep people safe and healthy. All over West Seattle, people answered the call. This video is from Michelle in Seaview:

We received even more clips via Twitter. (If you have trouble with playback, click the time/date line beneath any tweet to see/hear the clip there.)

And Pete on Pigeon Point summarized what happened in his ‘hood: “I stepped outside and heard neighbors banging pots, yelling greetings to neighbors, singing songs, generous amounts of hollering and just general neighborly coming together to support those who are supporting us. Was joyful to hear my neighbors making noise tonight.”

