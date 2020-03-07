SCHOOLS: South Seattle College ‘moving to alternative modes of instruction’ for rest of winter quarter

Just announced by Seattle Colleges, the system that includes South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) – the system is “moving to alternative modes of instruction” immediately. From the announcement posted online:

To date, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at any Seattle Colleges locations.

Beginning Monday, March 9, Seattle Colleges is moving from in-person classroom instruction to the appropriate alternative modality for each class, when and where possible. This includes satellite locations and will continue through the end of the Winter Quarter (March 25). The move is in accordance with the COVID-19 recommendations from Public Health ­­— Seattle and King County to reduce large numbers of people coming together at the same time.

Classroom and instructional staff will make local decisions about which modes to employ for each particular course. Colleges and instructors will send more detailed information soon.

No Classes Monday, March 9, for Faculty Prep; Instructional Resources, Business and Student Services Remain Open

There will be no classes on Monday, March 9. Instead, faculty and staff will use the day to adapt their coursework to the alternative formats and communicate with students. Classes will resume Tuesday, March 10, reflecting the instructional changes.

All student and business services will remain open and maintain regular business hours and students are welcome on campus to use the services as necessary.

Students should contact their instructors with any course-related questions or concerns about having access to appropriate technology.

Moving instruction to alternative modes will help minimize the number of people physically on campus and help maintain the “social distancing” prescribed by health officials.

If a member of the Seattle Colleges community tests positive for COVID-19, district operations will be reassessed.