Providence Mount St. Vincent reports its first COVID-19 case

Providence Mount St. Vincent has announced its first COVID-19 case. A tip pointed us to this announcement published on The Mount’s website today:

In keeping with our promise to you, we are letting you know that a resident/patient recently tested positive for COVID-19. While this individual is in good condition, we are alerting all of our residents, patients, families and community members. We remain closed to visitors and are continuing to screen everyone that enters the building. …

The announcement also includes information on who to contact with questions/concerns. As its website notes, The Mount (4831 35th SW) “is home to more than 400 adults who need some type of assistance with their daily living or are in need of 24-hour care.” It also is home to the nationally acclaimed Intergenerational Learning Center child-care center/preschool.