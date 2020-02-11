West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Package taken, grab-and-run style

February 11, 2020 1:03 pm
Last night at the Pigeon Point Neighborhood Council‘s meeting (full story to come), Southwest Precinct operations commander Lt. Steve Strand was asked how to prevent package theft. His reply: “Don’t have them delivered to your home!” The video above, sent by Chris, shows one more reason why: “Caught a porch pirate on video (Monday) stealing an Amazon package off my doorstep, around 15 minutes before I got home.” This happened in Gatewood, near 35th/Thistle; report # is 20-051869.

  • Elton February 11, 2020 (1:13 pm)
    With UPS, at least, you can enroll in  MyChoice for free and have packages delivered to an access point where you can pick  them up. Of course, if  you use Amazon not everything goes through UPS and so you’re left to using Amazon Lockers or having them delivered to a Fresh pickup spot like the one in  SoDo. Sad that we can’t have packages delivered to our homes anymore.

  • newnative February 11, 2020 (2:10 pm)
    We should have someone drive around in a van, dropping off “packages” on porches that are filled with “just desserts” for these types of thieves. 

    • WSB February 11, 2020 (2:19 pm)
      Lt. Strand also suggested putting the empty boxes back out on the porch.

