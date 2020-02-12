TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch, with reminders

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:55 AM: Good morning! No incidents/alerts. Reminders:

EAST MARGINAL WAY INFO POP-UP, DAY 2: For a second day, SDOT plans an informational pop-up about the East Marginal Way safety project:

Thanks to Paul Dieter for the photo from Tuesday morning’s pop-up. Today, SDOT says, the pop-up will be “4:15 – 5:45 pm on S. Spokane St near the West Seattle Bridge.”

CLOSURES AHEAD: Friday night/Saturday morning, 10 pm-8 am, the southbound Highway 99 Tunnel will be closed for maintenance. That same overnight, 9 pm-8 am, and again Saturday night-Sunday morning, 9 pm-8 am, the southbound 1st Ave. S. Bridge will be closed.