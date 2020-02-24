SAVE THE DATE! West Seattle 5K 2020

(WSB photo from 2019 West Seattle 5K)

As noted in today’s edition of the West Seattle High School newsletter Westside Weekly, the date is set for this year’s West Seattle 5K – Sunday, May 17th. It’s the 12th annual run/walk to raise money for the WSHS PTA to help students; WSB has been a sponsor every year since the start, and we’ve signed on again. THey’re still seeking more sponsors, so if your business/organization is interested, email westseatttle5k@westseattle5k.com. Meantime, if you just want to run/walk – the route’s along Alki – stay tuned, as registration opens soon.