One more reminder that most West Seattle buses are now on the new downtown pathway – Monday’s the first weekday since the switch. Here’s the map and route list one more time:

Columbia Street, once best known for an onramp to the southbound Alaskan Way Viaduct, is now carrying buses to and from surface Alaskan Way, connecting to Third Avenue. This SDOT post shows its configuration. Let us know in WSB traffic-coverage discussion tomorrow how it goes!