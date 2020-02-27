Did you hear it? Late-night testing at Boeing Field broke noise rules, county says

(777X test flight in early February, photographed by David Hutchinson)

With two major airports nearby, things get noisy around here sometimes, but late-night noise this past Tuesday broke the rules. Checking on a Twitter tip from Andrew, we learned from King County spokesperson Cameron Satterfield that an explanation was posted on the Boeing Field website. Here’s more info:

What happened: The Boeing Company was approved by airport management to perform engine run-up testing of their new 777X aircraft on Tuesday, February 25 between 6 and 9 p.m. However, for unknown reasons, Boeing did not begin this testing until about 9:30 p.m. It continued until airport operations staff were able to make contact with Boeing representatives to shut the testing down at about 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

This event was in violation of the airport’s noise abatement policy, which restricts when activities like engine testing can take place. (In general, the curfew runs from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.) Engine run-up testing of the 777X has been put on hold, and King County has been in contact with Boeing leadership to ensure an incident like this never happens again.

Residents who are concerned about noise from King County International Airport – Boeing Field can file a report online at kingcounty.gov/airport, send email to KCIANoise@kingcounty.gov, or call the Noise Hotline at 206-205-5242. Airport management is also considering holding a community meeting regarding this incident. We’ll provide details when those plans are firmed up.