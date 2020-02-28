DEVELOPMENT: See the design packet for mixed-use 9037 35th SW

That’s the design packet (PDF) by JW Architects now posted for the mixed-use project planned at 9037 35th SW [map]. It’s going through Administrative Design Review, so no public meeting, but it is open for public comment.The project is described in the packet as:

The project team is proposing to demolish an existing single family residence, in order

to construct (1) 13,919 sf apartment building with (25) SEDU units and 839.24 sf of commercial space on the ground level. Vehicle Parking provided in on-grade garage, with bike parking provided in centrally located secure bike room. Height: 55’

Parking: (6) Vehicle Stalls

(25) Bike Stalls – Long Term

(2) Bike Stalls – Short Term

SEDU means Small Efficiency Dwelling Unit, the city’s term for microapartment. Wayne Farrens is the assigned city planner, so if you have feedback, send it to wayne.farrens@seattle.gov. We noted the project’s previous phase of Design Review in June 2018; HALA MHA has upzoned the site from 40′ to 55′ in the meantime.