COUNTDOWN: Five days until Polar Plunge all-day Alki festival benefiting Special Olympics

February 17, 2020 12:10 pm
(Photo from February 2019 Polar Plunge, courtesy Andrew Malinak)

Saturday (February 22) is the big day: The Seattle Polar Plunge at Alki, with an all-day beer and food-truck festival, benefiting Special Olympics of Washington. The Plunge is at 1 pm; the beer tent and food trucks open at 11 am. Not registered yet? You can sign up to plunge alone or as part of a team – all the info, and the registration link, can be found here. Beer and food are separate, but you can get advance tickets for the beer festival by going here.

