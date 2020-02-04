Councilmember Lisa Herbold to pay $500 in ethics-complaint settlement

West Seattle/South Park City Councilmember Lisa Herbold has agreed to pay $500 to settle an ethics complaint. It stems from last fall’s appearance of an unhitched trailer on the street outside her Highland Park home, shortly after a former council candidate had threatened to tow RVs to councilmembers’ homes. The night it turned up, Herbold texted Police Chief Carmen Best to ask what to do, and the Ethics and Elections Commission said she shouldn’t have done that. The backstory, allegation, and even the texts are all in the settlement document, which you can read here (PDF) or below:

The trailer was eventually found to have belonged to a woman who had it towed there, near her family’s house. The settlement is expected to be finalized at the commission’s meeting tomorrow (4 pm at the Municipal Tower downtown).