Councilmember Lisa Herbold to pay $500 in ethics-complaint settlement

February 4, 2020 3:35 pm
West Seattle/South Park City Councilmember Lisa Herbold has agreed to pay $500 to settle an ethics complaint. It stems from last fall’s appearance of an unhitched trailer on the street outside her Highland Park home, shortly after a former council candidate had threatened to tow RVs to councilmembers’ homes. The night it turned up, Herbold texted Police Chief Carmen Best to ask what to do, and the Ethics and Elections Commission said she shouldn’t have done that. The backstory, allegation, and even the texts are all in the settlement document, which you can read here (PDF) or below:

The trailer was eventually found to have belonged to a woman who had it towed there, near her family’s house. The settlement is expected to be finalized at the commission’s meeting tomorrow (4 pm at the Municipal Tower downtown).

  • A. Schiff February 4, 2020 (3:52 pm)
    Abuse of power.  Impeach her!

  • Lola February 4, 2020 (4:02 pm)
    Same thing should have been done to Sally Bagshaw for having the police look for her bike when it was stolen.  Why should she get special treatment from the police when nobody else does?  

    • Fappy February 4, 2020 (4:11 pm)
      Wasn’t familiar with the Bagshaw story. What was the end result? Did they find her bike?

  • flimflam February 4, 2020 (4:16 pm)
    glad to see this reported here – what a fraud. i’m sure there will be folks defending her but this is cut and dry.

