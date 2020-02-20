CIRCUS TIME: Big fun under the big top to boost Highland Park Elementary

The Highland Park Elementary PTA invites you to step right up and join the party under the big top at Highland Park Improvement Club on March 21st. Here’s why:

We’ve worked hard on this event! Last year we turned HPIC into Alice and Wonderland with a full-size rabbit hole and fantasy land that blew guests away. The parents have outdone themselves this year with an amazing big-top-based off the book “Night Circus” and we are really hoping to reach our $20K fundraising goal to support the enrichment activities for our kids that our Title 1 school can’t regularly provide as well as family nights that provide culturally inclusive events and community building – the heart of what our school values.

Join us for at the Night Circus!

Highland Park Elementary Fund the Future Auction

Single tickets: $40

Saturday, March 21, 2020 – Highland Park Improvement Club

Tent opens at 5:30 PM…

This after-dark extravaganza brings the magic of the big top to Highland Park. Step right up to the center ring for an evening of midway games, spectacular performers, tasty carnival treats, and a show-stopping auction!

Although this fantastical circus is just for grown-ups, all proceeds go toward much needed enrichment activities for the amazing students of Highland Park Elementary. As a Title 1 school, we have a rich diversity of cultures, languages and socioeconomic backgrounds but need community support to help fund the additional academic programs and vital community engagement events that our students deserve.

Circus apparel highly encouraged but come ready to be entertained and inspired, all for a good cause!

Get your ticket today here!

Can’t attend but would like to help fund our students’ futures? Donate here!

We appreciate our local business support! If you’d like to make our auction even more amazing by donating an item and be recognized as a community sponsor, visit here!