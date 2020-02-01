Battery-electric articulated buses on the way for Metro

(King County photo)

With so many bus riders in West Seattle, this might be of interest if you didn’t catch it in regional coverage: Metro has up to 120 more battery-electric buses on the way. King County announced the purchase plan this past week. Highlights from the full announcement:

The initial agreement is to buy 40 battery-electric buses, to be delivered in 2021, and to order 80 more, from New Flyer of America, Inc. Those first 40 buses will be 60-foot articulated buses that cost $1.3 million each. The planned order after that, for delivery in 2022, will be for 20 more 60-foot articulated buses and 60 40-foot buses costing $925,000 each. At least $20 million of the cost will be covered by grant funding.

These buses, Metro says, meet the specifications King County laid out three years ago – able to travel about 140 miles on one charge. (The 11 battery-electric buses that Metro has now can only go 23 miles before they need a 10-minute charge.) The announcement also notes that Metro “initially pursued a different manufacturer for the purchase of 73 buses in 2017, however, that manufacturer does not currently have a 60-foot-long option.” If you’re wondering about charging capability, Metro is starting with a “temporary interim bus base” due to be complete this fall, with a charging system for 100 buses to be phased in starting next year; a permanent South Annex Base (in Tukwila) is in the works too. As for which routss will get those first new battery-electric buses next year – we asked; Metro says it hasn’t decided.