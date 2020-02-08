8 for your West Seattle Monday!

(Barrow’s Goldeneye, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Here’s what’s up for the hours ahead:

FREE DROP-IN TAX HELP: Now that it’s February, April doesn’t seem so far off. Need free tax assistance? You can visit the Delridge Library, 2-7 pm today, as explained here. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

SCHOOL CHAT: For West Seattle families who are – or are thinking of – sending kids to Vashon Island public schools, their superintendent is at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) 6-7 pm to talk with you. (5612 California SW)

PRESCHOOL ART STUDIO: Drop-in art class for little ones at High Point Library, 6:30-7:30 pm. Free. (3411 SW Raymond)

ZEN MEDITATION: 7 pm at Fauntleroy UCC, hosted by Puget Sound Zen. All welcome, whether or not you’ve meditated before – details in our calendar listing.

4 TRIVIA/QUIZ NIGHTS: You now have four Monday night options:

*Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm, $2/person, 21+

*The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm, free, all ages

*Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Admiral Way), 8 pm, $2/person, 21+

*Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), sports trivia with Phil Tavel, 8:30 pm, free, 21+

WHAT ELSE IS UP TODAY/TONIGHT AND BEYOND: Find out by browsing the full Event Calendar!