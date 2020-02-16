16 ways to enjoy your West Seattle Saturday!

(Western Grebe, photographed by David Hutchinson)

Welcome to the weekend! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DELRIDGE GROCERY CO-OP CLEANUP Join co-op volunteers for an all-ages family-friendly street cleanup – meet up at Youngstown Coffee Company‘s Delridge HQ starting at 9:30 am, clean up 10 am-noon. (5214 Delridge Way SW)

SCHOOL OPEN HOUSES: Two today:

–Bright West Preschool, 10 am-noon (9236 35th SW)

–Community School of West Seattle, 10 am-2 pm (9450 22nd SW)

WOMEN’S PERSONAL SAFETY CLASS: 10 am-1 pm at the Southwest Precinct. Free. Looks iike there’s still room. (2300 SW Webster)

HAVE A HEART – AND A HAIRCUT – DAY: 10 am-2 pm, Illusions Hair Design (WSB sponsor) is offering discounted haircuts and donating all proceeds to West Seattle Helpline. Call fast to see if an appointment is left! (5619 California SW)

‘WORLD DAY OF THE SICK’ MASS: 10 am in the chapel at Providence Mount St. Vincent, a special service to bless anyone struggling with illness or poverty. All welcome. (4831 35th SW)

BASKETBALL: As announced during last night’s WSHS-Chief Sealth IHS games, Madison Middle School and Denny International MS face off this morning: girls at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW), boys at Denny (2601 SW Kenyon), both games at 10 am.

WRESTLING: Chief Sealth International High School is hosting the Metro League tournament today, starting at 10 am.

LANTERN FESTIVAL: 2-6 pm at the Seattle Chinese Garden on the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. Watch, taste, create! Here’s the event flyer. (6000 16th SW)

LOVE SEAFOOD? Enjoy crab and pasta with the Lions Club of West Seattle, raising money at and in part for the Senior Center, Doors open at 5 pm. Get your ticket(s) in advance online! (4217 SW Oregon)

FAL-CON: 5:30-9:30 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy, as previewed here, it’s not your standard PTA fundraiser – Fairmount Park Elementary is doing something very different. Check to see if tickets are still available. (9131 California SW)

REVELATION ART EVENT: 7 pm, West Seattle Christian Church hosts a faith-inspired workshop. Advance tickets are available online. (4400 42nd SW)

KLEZ KATZ @ KENYON HALL: 7:30 pm:

The Klez Katz are dedicated to the preservation and encouragement of the rich musical heritage of the Yiddish diaspora. Their repertoire encompasses freilach, bulgar, sher, terkishe, khosidl, theater music, folk songs and even the odd klezmer-influenced jazz tune, performed on tenor and soprano saxes, clarinet, flute, trombone, bass, accordion, and vocals.

Admission info is in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

EVENING LOW TIDE BEACH WALK: This weekend’s full moon means a low-low tide tonight (-2.5 feet at 10:22 pm) means it’s time to explore Constellation Park south of Alki Point with volunteer Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists, 8:30-10:30 pm. Look for the canopy. (63rd SW/Beach Drive SW)

’90S PARTY: 9 pm at Admiral Pub, “VJ Andy will be playing all your favorite ’90s music videos, so come dressed up for some ’90s fun.” 21+. (2306 California SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: Caleb + Walter, Country Dave, guests, all performing live, starting at 9 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE ALL OUR LISTINGS … by checking out the full calendar here.