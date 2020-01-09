35TH/ALASKA: No third intersection closure, SDOT says

SDOT says it will NOT need a third weekend closure of the 35th/Alaska intersection after all. That’s part of the latest Avalon/35th/Alaska repaving-and-more project update, as follows:

West Seattle – thank you so much for your patience and understanding as we complete these necessary roadway improvements!

We are pleased that we were able to reopen the intersection of SW Alaska St and 35th Ave SW ahead of schedule on Sunday, this past weekend. At this time, we do not plan to schedule another intersection closure at 35th Ave SW and SW Alaska St.

As a reminder, for the safety of our crews and your fellow residents, please follow posted detour routes and do not disturb traffic control. As we approach potential winter weather, our posted traffic control is especially crucial to maintain safe use of the road for everyone.

What to expect this week and next week

35th Ave SW and SW Alaska St: we have restricted left turns onto SW Alaska St from 35th Ave SW. This closure will be in place for several weeks

Zone E (35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St): we are currently working in the center turn lane of 35th Ave SW, north and south of SW Alaska St.

Zone F (SW Alaska St from 35th Ave SW to 36th Ave SW): as soon as the week of January 20, we will begin demolition of the north side of SW Alaska St.

As we begin work on SW Alaska St, please follow King County Metro’s Rider Alerts to stay up to date on bus stop changes.