West Seattle, Washington

12 Thursday

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on WB bridge

December 11, 2019 4:17 pm
2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

Thanks for the tips! The pm commute on the West Seattle Bridge is being backed up by a spinout crash on the westbound bridge’s pre-Fauntleroy curve. No serious injuries – no SFD dispatch.

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on WB bridge"

  • East coast cynic December 11, 2019 (4:55 pm)
    The residents should know better than to speed on West Seattle’s “dead man’s curve ” in the rain. 😶

    • WSB December 11, 2019 (4:58 pm)
      Don’t know about the cause, and don’t know where the driver lives. Also don’t know yet if it’s clear or not … out of camera range …

