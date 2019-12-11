TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on WB bridge

Thanks for the tips! The pm commute on the West Seattle Bridge is being backed up by a spinout crash on the westbound bridge’s pre-Fauntleroy curve. No serious injuries – no SFD dispatch.
West Seattle, Washington
12 Thursday
The residents should know better than to speed on West Seattle’s “dead man’s curve ” in the rain. 😶
