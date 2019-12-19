SUNDAY: ‘Pop-Up Hanukkah’ returns to The Junction

(WSB photo, December 2018)

Sunday is the first of eight nights of Hanukkah, and West Seattle synagogue Kol HaNeshamah invites you to join in celebrating its start. Again this year, Kol HaNeshamah plans a “Pop-Up Hanukkah” in The Junction. In case you haven’t already seen it in the Holiday Guide, here’s the announcement:

Everyone is welcome to celebrate community solidarity at Kol HaNeshamah’s Pop-Up Chanukah in Junction Plaza Park. Join your West Seattle neighbors as we welcome the first night of the Jewish Festival of Lights. “Say NO to hate and YES to donuts!” Kol HaNeshamah is your progressive Jewish community in West Seattle, find out more at www.khnseattle.org

The park is on the northwest corner of 42nd/Alaska.