Lafayette lights, Menashe & Sons Jewelers open house/sale, and more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Red-tailed Hawk, photographed in Gatewood by Mark Dale)

Highlights for the rest of your Thursday – first, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

LAFAYETTE LIGHTS: Second year for the Lafayette Elementary Winter Light Festival, 5-7 pm:

You are invited to our Lafayette Winter Light Festival, This is our second light festival (practically a tradition now). Come check out our twinkling winter wonderland, designed and built by our students and parent volunteers. This community-building event is for all students, their families and friends as well as our entire West Seattle Community. Come sip hot cocoa and enjoy a cookie while taking a stroll in the “snow” through our outdoor light display.

Suggested $2 donation. (2645 California SW)

OPEN HOUSE & SALE: Menashe and Sons Jewelers (WSB sponsor) invite you to the shop’s Holiday Open House, 6-9 pm. Storewide sale, 40% off entire inventory except Rolex, with select cases 60% and 70% off. Diamond stud giveaway, value $1,000, fill out entry slip in-store. (4532 California SW)

AND WHILE YOU’RE IN THE JUNCTION: Shop Late Thursday is part of West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays. Many businesses are open late!

And from our year-round West Seattle Event Calendar:

ARTISTS’ GROUP: 2-5 pm – info here – at Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)

WOMEN, WINE, AND WILLS: 6-8 pm, free event about comprehensive legal planning. At Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor). (5910 California SW)

WHITE CENTER’S COMMUNITY COUNCIL: The North Highline Unincorporated Area Council meets at the NH Fire District HQ 7 pm, with a discussion of LEAD – a hot topic on both sides of the city/county border – on the agenda. All welcome. (1243 SW 112th)

‘HEAD OVER HEELS’: The musical continues at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) but tonight’s almost sold out – go here to check tickets for upcoming shows too! 7:30 pm curtain. (4711 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE SOUL: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, “14-piece funk, soul, groove and dance extravaganza.” $10 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)