CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Another robbery suspect charged

“If he is out of custody, he is committing violent crimes. If he is supervised, he is committing violent crimes.” That’s how prosecutors describe 19-year-old John Leota, a West Seattle resident, in the robbery charge just filed against him. Leota is one of the additional potential suspects under investigation in the recent robbery “spree.” He was jailed a week ago in connection with warrants on other pending cases, then charged today with one of the holdups in that “spree,” at a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop downtown in September. Others who allegedly participated in the holdup include the 17-year-old recently arrested by SWAT officers at his High Point home and charged in the Lucky 5 robbery in West Seattle. Other cases pending against Leota include a street robbery in North Seattle, domestic violence, and shoplifting thousands of dollars in merchandise from grocery and music stores. His bail was set today at $300,000 and he remains in the King County Jail.