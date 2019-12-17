COMMUNITY GIVING: Peel & Press’s holiday gift to West Seattle Food Bank

The photo and report are from Judi Yazzolino at the West Seattle Food Bank:

Dan Austin, owner of Peel and Press, is a generous supporter of the West Seattle Food Bank. For the last 5 years Dan has done a percent-of-sales fundraiser for the food bank on Peel and Press’ anniversary in November and then buys turkeys or hams (whatever we need) for the holidays. Today Dan delivered $1,300 worth of hams just in time for our holiday distribution! Thank you, Dan, for helping those we serve have a wonderful holiday meal with their friends and families.

If you would like to help our families with food or cash, we will be open Wed. 9am – 7pm or Thurs. & Fri. 9 am – 3 pm or you can donate at westseattlefoodbank.org or mail to 3419 SW Morgan St., Seattle, WA. 98126.