BIKE SHARE: Lime leaving Seattle, for now

(Lime bikes, photographed at Seacrest March 2018)

Once upon a time, it seemed like the bright-green Lime bikeshare bikes were on every corner … and between corners, to. Tuesday, after hearing that Lime is pulling its bikes out of the city for now, we went looking around West Seattle and didn’t see a single one. The company says its Seattle departure is no big deal, and temporary at that – here’s their statement: