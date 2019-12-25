BIKE SHARE: Lime leaving Seattle, for now

(Lime bikes, photographed at Seacrest March 2018)
Once upon a time, it seemed like the bright-green Lime bikeshare bikes were on every corner … and between corners, to. Tuesday, after hearing that Lime is pulling its bikes out of the city for now, we went looking around West Seattle and didn’t see a single one. The company says its Seattle departure is no big deal, and temporary at that – here’s their statement:
As we head into the winter season, we have already reduced our operations based on demand. We are committed to working with the City of Seattle to create a robust mobility program that includes free floating scooters and improved bike options beginning in the spring. In the interim, we are removing our bike fleet.
Lime says December 31st is its last official bike-share day in Seattle. (The red Jump bikes will be your only option after that.) As for scooters, whether Lime’s or somebody else’s, here’s a recent city update; they’re planning to call for proposals early next year.
