How to get a free souvenir chunk of Alaskan Way Viaduct rubble

The time-lapse video is from WSDOT, as it announces that the four remaining columns of the Alaskan Way Viaduct are about to be demolished. But if you harbor Viaduct nostalgia, this might be even bigger news:

We received many requests for commemorative pieces of viaduct concrete. At long last we have the answer: Yes, you can have a piece.

Small pieces of concrete are available for free at the Waterfront Space at the corner of Western Avenue and Union Street. Friends of Waterfront Seattle runs the space to showcase plans for Seattle’s rebuilt waterfront. Here’s where and how to obtain a piece of viaduct history:

Friends of Waterfront Seattle

1400 Western Avenue (corner of Western Ave and Union Street)

Public hours: Wednesday – Sunday, noon – 5 p.m.

Looking ahead, construction is underway in the space where the viaduct once stood. The City of Seattle is building the two-way bus lanes on Columbia Street that will provide a connection for transit between Third Avenue and SR 99 south of downtown. South of Marion Street contractor crews are also mobilizing to begin early work on the new Alaskan Way surface street. Learn more about what’s to come by visiting Waterfront Seattle’s website or subscribing to their weekly construction email updates.